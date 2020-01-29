Ruth Luper Durham Pack, 94, went to celebrate Christmas in Heaven the morning of Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.
Ruth was born April 26, 1925, to Rosa and W.J. "Jesse" Luper and a lifelong resident of the Fries area.
Her body was laid to rest following a graveside service at the Fries Va. Cemetery presided by pastor Marc Brewley, of Fries Baptist Church at 2 p.m. on Dec. 26, 2019.
She was preceded in death by husbands, Paige Durham in 1995 and Charles Pack in 2018; and an infant great-granddaughter in 2014.
Ruth left behind one brother Dewey Luper, the last of 13 siblings; her sons, Rick Durham and wife Cindy of Danville, Va.; Mike Durham of Erwin, Tenn., and Fred Durham of the home; five grandchildren; two step grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and four step great-grandchildren; and many dear nieces and nephews, caregivers and special friends, Nancy Kettner and Carolyn Byrd and neighbors and friends throughout the area.
A special thank to the members of Fries Baptist Church for their support and encouragement, especially their in-home ministry and to Twin County Hospice who provided excellent and much needed and appreciated support.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in The Declaration on Dec. 25, 2019