Samuel Ryan Phipps of Falls Church passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church.

He was born Jan. 7, 1992, in Galax to Zane and Laura (Eaton) Phipps.

Ryan was a 2010 graduate of Grayson County High School and a 2013 graduate of Virginia Tech, earning a B.S. degree in Political Science with a minor in Agricultural Economics.

Ryan worked for more than six years at the headquarters of the National Rifle Association in Fairfax, where he rose to the position of Coordinator of Affinity and Licensing Programs.

From an early age, Ryan enjoyed playing the drums and was interested in all kinds of music. He appreciated the outdoors, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking, camping and biking.

As a child, Ryan was fascinated with gadgets and gear, and developed a talent for all things mechanical, electrical and electronic.

He built his own bicycle, and bought a 3-D printer to make parts and tools for himself and anyone else who wanted them.

He liked cars and motorcycles, and spent time working on and customizing his trucks over the years.

Besides his parents, Ryan is survived by paternal grandparents, Jack and Nancy Phipps of Mouth of Wilson, and Margaret and Tom Carpenter of Winston-Salem, N.C.; his twin brother, Reece Phipps and wife Karly of Mouth of Wilson; sister, Lucy Phipps of Grassy Creek, N.C.; and brother, Tucker Phipps of Abilene, Texas; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, coworkers and friends.

Ryan loved spending time with his family and extended family.

He was smart, funny, independent, and adventurous.

He was always willing to help and was a valued and conscientious employee.

When Ryan got his driver's license for the first time, he elected to be an organ donor. That choice was honored upon his passing, through the Washington Regional Transplant Community. Ryan's gifts of organs and tissue will benefit multiple families.

Published in The Declaration on Dec. 18, 2019

