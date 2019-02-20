Shirley Matoaka (Donithan) Truitt (1940 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Roy, Tony, Sandra and family, we are deeply saddened to..."
    - Ed and Carol Nichols
  • "Rest In Peace"
    - Cathy Brown
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Frank and Beverly Osborne
  • "Roy,Tony,Sandra and family you all in our thoughts and..."
    - Cindy Woody
  • "You are in our thoughts and prayers. May God Bless you and..."
    - Elroy & Velma Williams

Shirley Matoaka Donithan Truitt, age 78 of Galax, passed away Thursday, Feb. 14, 2018 at her home.
Mrs. Truitt was born in Galax, on June 6, 1940 to Harve and Leona Pierce Donithan. In addition to her parent, she was preceded in death by a sister, Jama Lee Cornett-Murray; and a brother, Joseph Donithan.
She is survived by her husband, Roy Lee Truitt; daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Kenneth Melton; son and daughter-in-law, Tony and Sonia Truitt, all of Galax; granddaughters and spouses, Charity Wilson, Kara and Tony Shupe, Grace and Jason Davis, Leah Truitt and Taylor Truitt; two great-granddaughters, Mylee Joines and Ashton Shupe; sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and June Catron of Galax; brother and sister-in-law, Virgil and Wannie Donithan of Galax; several nieces and nephews; and friends that are family, Carmen Sumner, Peggy Sumner and Maggie Bottomley.
The funeral service was held Sunday, Feb. 17, at 2 p.m. in the Cross Roads Primitive Church with Elder James Wyatt and Elder David Pyles officiating. Burial followed in the Felts Memorial Cemetery. The family received friends Saturday evening at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations to either the Cross Roads Primitive Baptist Church, 108 South Main Street Galax, Virginia 24333; the Mountain Valley Hospice, 1477 Carrollton Pike, Hillsville Virginia 24343 or to the Galax Foundation For Excellence in Education, P.O. Box 487, Galax, Virginia 24333.
Published in The Declaration on Feb. 20, 2019
