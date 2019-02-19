Thelma Louise Suitt (1935 - 2019)
Thelma Louise Suitt, 83, of Independence, the Bridle Creek Community, died Saturday Morning at the Grayson Rehabilitation and Health Center in Independence. 
She was born August 24, 1935 to James Reece and Lena Cathern Idol Pilkins in Mouth of Wilson.
She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Doris and Ronnie Cole of Independence; granddaughter and spouse, Rhonda and Carl Ring of Fries; grandson and spouse, Daniel and Shelly Cole of Ennice, N.C.; great-grandson and spouse, Cody and Anna Brown of Mouth of Wilson; great-grandchildren and spouses, Danielle and Josh Marshall of Glade Valley, N.C., Dakota Brown of Elk Creek, Hannah Cole of Ennice, N.C., Noah Cole, Ennice, N.C.; five great-great-grandchildren; Madison, Jestella, Eva, Natalie, Keaton; three step-great-grandchildren, Josh and Britteny Ring, Alyssa and Patrick Hawks, Breanna Ring; three sisters, Patricia Snow of Sparta, N.C., Elizabeth Scarlette, of Sparta, N.C., Margaret and Carlis Smith, Piney Creek, N.C., and several nieces and nephews.  
Funeral services were conducted Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. by Rev. Wayne Jones and Rev. Cody Brown. The family received friends one hour prior to the funeral. Burial followed in Young's Chapel Cemetery in Mouth of Wilson.
Flowers are appreciated or memorial contributions may be made to Young's Chapel Cemetery c/o Rodney Halsey Mouth of Wilson, Virginia 24363.
Published in The Declaration on Feb. 20, 2019
