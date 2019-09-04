Timothy Taft Hackler, 53, of Christiansburg, formerly of Independence, Va., died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at his home in Christiansburg.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Taft Hackler; and his grandparents, Willis and Amanda Hackler and James and Freida Parks.

Survivors include his mother and her spouse, Arlene and Lynn Cornett of Elk Creek, Va.; son, Levi Hackler of Max Meadows, Va.; step-daughter, Madeline Payne of Pearisburg, Va.; two step sisters, Becky Kirk of Independence, Va., and Beth Carson of Blacksburg, Va.; aunt, Judy and Bill Phipps of Galax, Va., Lorita and Jerry Shingleton of Atlanta, Ga.; and uncles, Jackie and Janice Hackler of Salisbury, N.C., Tom and Shirley Parks Macon of Georgia and Mike and Michele Parks of Manchester, Md.

Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Doug Stuart, the Rev. Darrin Brannock and Jeff Roberts. The family will receive friends one hour preceeding the funeral. Burial will follow in the Hackler Cemetery in Independence.

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence is serving the family.