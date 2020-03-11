Vergie Ethelene Lundy, 88, of Independence, Va., died at her home on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.

She was born on Aug. 23, 1931, in Floyd County, Va., to Woodson Kersey and Gracie Lee Ousley Quesenberry.

She was the widow of William Clyde Lundy.

Survivors include her children, Shirley and Kermon Sumner, Kenneth Lundy and Tonya Cole, Virginia Sue Boyer, Debra Testerman, Timothy Lundy and Brenda and Eddie Ward, all of Independence, Va., and Cathy and Ricky Spencer of Rugby, Va.; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were conducted on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Flat Rock United Methodist Church with interment following in the Flat Rock Cemetery. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the New River Trail State Park, 116 Orphanage Dr., Max Meadows, Va. 24360.

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va., is serving the Lundy family.