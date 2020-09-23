Or Copy this URL to Share

Online condolences can be made at Mrs. Virginia Caroline Williams, 77, of Independence, Va., passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Grayson Rehabilitation and Health Center.She was born in Grayson County, Va., on June 27, 1943, to the late Everett and Maggie Dixon Sheets.In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, John Wayne Willams; brother, Plummer Sheets; sister, Cloy Rose.Survivors include her daughter, Teresa Ann Williams of Salisbury, N.C.; sister, Myrtle Jean Canody of Arizona; and several nieces and nephews.A graveside service was held Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, beginning at 2:30 p.m. at Felts Memorial Cemetery in Galax, Va., with Ms. Ann Williams officiating. The family eceived friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at High Country Services prior to the service.The care of Mrs. Williams has been entrusted to High Country Services.Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com.

