Virginia Harrington Bolt, 95, of Elk Creek, Va., died Friday, May 29, 2020, at the Grayson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Independence, Va.

She was born in Grayson County, Va., on Oct. 12, 1924, to Rush and Virgie Cornett Harrington.

She was the widow of Don Bolt.

Survivors include two sons, J. D. (Judy) Bolt of Galax, Va., and Larry (Jenny) Bolt of Independence, Va.; four grandchildren, David (Stacy) Bolt of Christiansburg, Va., Brian Bolt of Los Angeles, Calif., Lukas (Raegan DeHart) Bolt of Independence, Va., and Emily (James Yonts) Bolt of Marion, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were conducted on at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 31, 2020, at the Salem Cemetery in Independence, Va.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salem Cemetery Fund, c/o Jack Pinion, 9476 Elk Creek Parkway, Elk Creek, Va. 24326.

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va., is serving the Bolt family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store