1/
Virginia Harrington Bolt
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Harrington Bolt, 95, of Elk Creek, Va., died Friday, May 29, 2020, at the Grayson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Independence, Va.
She was born in Grayson County, Va., on Oct. 12, 1924, to Rush and Virgie Cornett Harrington.
She was the widow of Don Bolt.
Survivors include two sons, J. D. (Judy) Bolt of Galax, Va., and Larry (Jenny) Bolt of Independence, Va.; four grandchildren, David (Stacy) Bolt of Christiansburg, Va., Brian Bolt of Los Angeles, Calif., Lukas (Raegan DeHart) Bolt of Independence, Va., and Emily (James Yonts) Bolt of Marion, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were conducted on at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 31, 2020, at the Salem Cemetery in Independence, Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salem Cemetery Fund, c/o Jack Pinion, 9476 Elk Creek Parkway, Elk Creek, Va. 24326.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va., is serving the Bolt family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Declaration from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home - Independence
44 Dan Walters Dr.
Independence, VA 24348
276-773-2521
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved