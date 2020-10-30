Virginia Marie Carter, 94, of Charlotte, N.C., has been laid to rest at the Bryant Family Cemetery in Fox, Va.
She passed away April 7, 2020, after a long illness. She was 94.
She loved spending time in Virginia, and spent nearly every summer in Independence, where her father was born.
Virginia was one of three children of Edgar and Clara Bryant and grew up in Detroit.
She graduated from Pershing High School and became a bookkeeper.
When she married R.D. Carter, they moved to California and started a television repair business.
Thirty years ago they moved to Charlotte, N.C., and started renovating properties.
Virginia was very proud of the fact that even in her 70's she could still climb onto a roof and rip off shingles.
She was active in her church, and called bingo for several organizations.
Virginia was predeceased by her husband, R.D.Carter; her daughter, Linda Carter; and her brother, Roy Bryant.
Survivors include her son, Ronald Carter; her sister, Geneva Tuck; and nieces, Deirdre Worth, Christine Stafford and Melissa Tuck.
Donations in her memory can be made to the Bryant Family Cemetery.
Visit www.LoweNeddoFuneralHome.com
to post photos and memories.