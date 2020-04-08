Send Flowers Obituary



She was born in Milledgeville, Ga., on Dec. 18, 1957, to the late Robert Harold Herring and Addie Vivian Crawford Herring.

Survivors include her son, Brian Brinegar and wife, Jeanette of Mount Airy, N.C.; daughters, Amie Wilson and husband, A.J. of Elk Creek and Leigh Ann Brinegar and companion, Ethan of Galax; the father of her children, Lee Brinegar; sister, Bobbie Herring of Milledgeville, Ga.; and 10 grandchildren.

A private Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

High Country Services is serving the family.

