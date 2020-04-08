Vivian Lee Herring Green, 62, of Independence, died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, N.C.
She was born in Milledgeville, Ga., on Dec. 18, 1957, to the late Robert Harold Herring and Addie Vivian Crawford Herring.
Survivors include her son, Brian Brinegar and wife, Jeanette of Mount Airy, N.C.; daughters, Amie Wilson and husband, A.J. of Elk Creek and Leigh Ann Brinegar and companion, Ethan of Galax; the father of her children, Lee Brinegar; sister, Bobbie Herring of Milledgeville, Ga.; and 10 grandchildren.
A private Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
High Country Services is serving the family.
Published in The Declaration on Apr. 8, 2020