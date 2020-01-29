Walter D. Hampton III

Guest Book
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Natasha Edwards
  • "To Mickey and all the Hampton family, . ..."
    - Linda Vanhoy
  • "Never knew Mr Hampton personally, only through his writings..."
    - m c heil
  • "So sorry to hear of Mikes passing. May God give you..."
    - Robin & Jackie Smith
  • "One of my best friends growing up....I will miss you..."
    - James (Ricky) Rector
Service Information
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home
44 Dan Walters Dr.
Independence, VA
24348
(276)-773-2521
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
5:00 PM
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home
44 Dan Walters Dr.
Independence, VA 24348
Obituary
Walter D. Hampton III of Independence Va., passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in his home.
He was in the company of his family.
Walt was born to Walter Hampton Jr. and Jewel Hampton in Salzburg, Austria.
Survivors include his wife, Cecelia Hampton; two sons, Wade and Jesse; four grandchildren; his sister, Michele Todd; and nephews, Jonathan and Jason.
Walt celebrated his life in the outdoors as a wildlife biologist, writer, gunsmith and naturalist.
His enthusiasm for all those things has left a living legacy with his friends and family.
Services were conducted at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel (44 Dan Walters Drive Independence, Va. 24348) on Tuesday, Jan.14, 2020, at 5 p.m.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home is serving the Hampton family.
Published in The Declaration on Jan. 15, 2020
