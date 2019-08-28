Wanda Rose Osborne, 89, of Independence, Va., passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.

She was born Jan. 29, 1930, in Independence to Wayne Pierce and Zollie Beatrice Trent Osborne.

She was a loving sister and "Aunt Sis" to many who knew her.

As a lifelong dedicated member at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, she was a Sunday School Teacher and an active participant on the Woman's Missionary Union.

Survivors include her sister, Oveta Dumm (Robert Dumm, Sr.) of Elk Creek, Va.; her sisters-in-law, Marlin Osborne of Chilhowie, Va., and Ann Osborne of Independence, Va.; three nephews, Stephen Osborne of Saltville, Va., Robert Dumm Jr. (Lisa) of Union, Mich., Bernard Dumm (Anne Marie) of Loveland, Ohio; and her niece, Rebecca Dumm Eichelberger of Denver, Colo.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Camet and HB Osborne.

Funeral services were conducted on Sunday at 3 p.m., Aug. 25, 2019, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Independence by the Rev. Darrin Brannock. The family received friends from 2 p.m. until the hour of service. Burial followed in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Independence.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church or Cemetery.

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, is serving the family.