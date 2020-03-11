William "Bill" Crowson Brady, 85, of Independence, Va., formerly of North Wilkesboro, passed away peacefully, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

He was born in High Point, N.C., on Jan. 17, 1935, to William Grayson and Callie Crowson Brady who preceded him in death.

He was a member of Wilkesboro Baptist Church where he served as deacon, worked with youth in Sunday School and lead the R.A.'s. He was also a member of Gideon International.

After retiring from DML Lineberry where he worked in sales, he was a courier for Pony Express and a security guard for Lowes Corporate Offices.

He loved fishing, especially at the Outer Banks, and watching sports on television.

Survivors include his loving wife of 54 years, Mary Flo Foster Brady; his daughter and son-in-law, Jan and Jimmy Critz of Waxhaw, N.C.; his son and daughter-in-law, Patrick and Melissa Brady of Independence, Va.; six grandchildren, Maj. John Critz (Sarah) of Holly Ridge, N.C., James Critz (Megan) of Kernersville, N.C., Janna Critz of Baltimore, Md., Morgan Brady, Faith Brady and Grayson Brady of Independence, Va.; and five great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at 3 p.m. at the Wilkesboro Baptist Church at 300 West Main Street Wilkesboro, NC.

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, Independence, is serving the family.