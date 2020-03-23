William David Richardson (1958 - 2020)
Obituary
William David Richardson, 61, of Independence, Va., died at his home on March 6, 2020.
He was born on July 24, 1958, in North Carolina to John C. and Jean M. Davis Richardson.
Survivors include two daughters and a son-in-law, Nicole and William Secor of Manassas, Va., and Jessica High of Pittsburg, Pa.; two grandchildren, Lydia Secor and Haylee M. Flinn; his mother, Jean Richardson of Denver, Colo.; his father and spouse, Jack and Bonnie Richardson of Las Vegas, Nev.; sister and brother-in-law, Kathleen and Gabe Jimenez of Las Vegas, Nev.; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Mike and Pam Richardson of Las Vegas, Nev. and John Eileen Richardson of Denver, Colo.; other family members, David and Joan Barlow and family of Independence, Va.; and special friends, Ray Clifford and family of Galax, Va.
A memorial service will be conducted on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel in Independence, Va.
Published in The Declaration on Mar. 18, 2020
