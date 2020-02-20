Services
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
Resources
More Obituaries for Haynes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

"Rosa" Haynes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
"Rosa" Haynes Obituary
"Rosa" Haynes

Pelzer - Martha Rosalee "Rosa" Smith Haynes, 80, widow of Gerald Haynes, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at her home.

Born in Pickens, she was a daughter of the late Benjamin Walker Smith and Bessie Smith King.

Survivors include daughters, Ashley Gambrell of Pelzer and Venesa Sanders of Anderson; sons, Greg Haynes of Piedmont and Mark Haynes of Williamston; sisters, Anne Gillespie of Williamston and Mary Taylor of Crestview, FL; grandchildren, Cody and Kaitlin Gambrell, Travis Sanders, Sam Eddleman, Tonya, Blake, Taylor, Brooke and Brittney Haynes, Tyler and Katie Petit, Brianna McCoy; and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by a son, Byron Haynes and a daughter, Connie Haynes; brothers, Buddy and Buryl Smith.

Visitation will be held from 1:30 - 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 23, at Gray Mortuary, Pelzer with the funeral service following at 3:00 in the mortuary chapel. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Anderson.

Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gray Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -