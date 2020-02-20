|
"Rosa" Haynes
Pelzer - Martha Rosalee "Rosa" Smith Haynes, 80, widow of Gerald Haynes, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at her home.
Born in Pickens, she was a daughter of the late Benjamin Walker Smith and Bessie Smith King.
Survivors include daughters, Ashley Gambrell of Pelzer and Venesa Sanders of Anderson; sons, Greg Haynes of Piedmont and Mark Haynes of Williamston; sisters, Anne Gillespie of Williamston and Mary Taylor of Crestview, FL; grandchildren, Cody and Kaitlin Gambrell, Travis Sanders, Sam Eddleman, Tonya, Blake, Taylor, Brooke and Brittney Haynes, Tyler and Katie Petit, Brianna McCoy; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a son, Byron Haynes and a daughter, Connie Haynes; brothers, Buddy and Buryl Smith.
Visitation will be held from 1:30 - 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 23, at Gray Mortuary, Pelzer with the funeral service following at 3:00 in the mortuary chapel. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Anderson.
Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020