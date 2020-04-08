|
Dr. A. Fred Stringer, Jr.
Anderson, SC - Dr. Andrew Fred Stringer Jr., 83, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at AnMed Health. Born September 18, 1936, he was the son of the late Andrew Fred Sr. and Carolyn Welborn Stringer. He was a graduate of Anderson Boys High, Clemson University and the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine.
Fred spent his childhood growing up and working on the family farm on Stringer Road - the first electric dairy farm in the southeast. Working alongside his family, he learned the value of hard work and developed a lasting love and compassion for animals. After graduating from the University of Georgia, he returned home to open Stringer Animal Hospital on Shockley Ferry Road in 1960.
Dr. Stringer was a beloved veterinarian for more than 40 years, caring for large and small animals. During much of those years, his blue hospital truck was seen speeding around Anderson County on the way to countless farm calls. His tireless energy and compassion had him working before dawn and way after dark. A true family business, Frances ran the office while his sons Andy and Will did whatever they were told to do.
Dr. Stringer was noted for hiring and training young veterinarians, including his son Will. His service to the veterinary profession was recognized in 1991 when he received the prestigious Veterinarian of the Year Award, presented by the South Carolina Association of Veterinarians.
He was a member of First Baptist Church and served his community as an Anderson County School Board Trustee as well as a board member on The Peoples Bank Board of Directors. Fred was a college football enthusiast, enjoying UGA and CU games. However, he remained a loyal Clemson Tiger Fan throughout his life.
Fred, who was a cancer survivor, was preceded in death by the love of his life, wife Frances Erskine Stringer who completed her long battle with breast cancer in 1993.
Surviving are two sons, eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and a sister: son, Andrew Fred Stringer III (wife- Angela Cole), and their children; Andrew "Drew" Fred IV (wife-Michelle), Cole (wife-Laurin), Caleb, Abigayle Stringer Roberts (husband-Travis) and great-grandchildren; Andie Grace, Logan, Kayleigh, William T, Alexandria, and Tyler; son, Dr. William Kenneth Stringer (wife - Robin Dixon), and their children; Natalie, Nina, Nella and Wes; and sister, Mary Dell Stringer Hartsell (husband-Steve).
He was preceded in death by his brother, Lyman Stringer.
A private family graveside service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Cancer Association of Anderson, 215 East Calhoun Street, Anderson, SC 29621, The University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine Teaching Hospital, 501 D.W. Brooks Drive, Athens, GA 30602, or the Clemson University Division of Student Affairs Excellence Fund, 110 Daniel Drive, Clemson, SC 29631.
