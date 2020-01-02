|
|
Addie Bell Alexander Andrews
Greenville - Addie Bell Alexander Andrews, 88, departed this life on December 30, 2019 at Patriot Hospice in Greenville, SC. She was born in Anderson County to the parents of the late Johnny Joel and Ida Bell Alexander. She is survived by a brother Ernest (Janice) Alexander of Columbia; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Services will be Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Foggie-Holloway's Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020