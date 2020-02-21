|
Addie Lee Lowe
Anderson - On April 24, 1933 in Anderson, SC, Addie Lee Lloyd Lowe was born to the late James Curlin Lloyd and the late Kinnie Lee Campbell Lloyd. She entered her eternal home on February 20, 2020 at the Callie and John Rainey Hospice House at the age of 86.
Addie was retired from Rice Mill where she worked as a seamstress for many years. She was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church as long as her health allowed. Addie was a Bingo champion and loved waitressing. She especially enjoyed caring for her family whom she loved dearly.
Addie Lee was wonderfully devoted to her 2 children, son, Tommy S. Lowe and daughter, Debbie Martin and her husband Don, all of Anderson, SC. She was a loving grandmother who was affectionately known as "Granny" to her 4 grandchildren, Sterling, Timothy, April (Marty) and Amanda (Marcus); and to 7 great-grandchildren, Brandon, Reid, Brianna, J.D., Hayden, Blake and Alayna. Addie was a loving sister to Linda Bannister of Belton. The family would like to extend a special thanks to her caregiver, Dot Davis.
In addition to her parents, Addie was predeceased by the love of her life, husband, Rufus H. Lowe; grandson, Jason Lowe; 2 brothers, James C. Lloyd Jr. and William W. Lloyd; and 1 sister, Vera L. Parsons.
The Lowe family will be receiving family and friends Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at The McDougald Funeral Home. A service honoring the life of Addie will be held Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 4:00pm in the Chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home with the Reverend Curtis Bundy officiating. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
The family will be at the home of her granddaughter, Amanda Hubbard.
Flowers will be accepted and memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020