Adeline GlanowskiAnderson - Adeline Glanowski, 96, of Anderson, SC, formerly of Hammond, IN, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020, at NHC HealthCare Anderson.Born September 21, 1924 in Chicago, IL, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Agnes Rybarski. Adeline was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.She is survived by her children, Diane Mish (Dominic) of Iva, SC, Ronald Glanowski of Anderson, SC, Frank Glanowski (Deborah) of Hobart, IN and Robert Glanowski (Marilyn) of Anderson, SC; grandchildren, Lauren Glanowski and Jason Glanowski (April); and great-granddaughter, Adlyn Glanowski.The family will receive friends on Friday, December 4, 2020, from 10:30 am to noon at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral mass will follow at 1:00 pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Philip S. Gillespie officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.The family would like to thank the staff at NHC HealthCare and Caris Hospice for the excellent care they provided to Ms. Glanowski.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Caris Hospice, 129 Straight Drive, Anderson, SC 29625.