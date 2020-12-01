1/1
Adeline Glanowski
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adeline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Adeline Glanowski

Anderson - Adeline Glanowski, 96, of Anderson, SC, formerly of Hammond, IN, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020, at NHC HealthCare Anderson.

Born September 21, 1924 in Chicago, IL, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Agnes Rybarski. Adeline was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

She is survived by her children, Diane Mish (Dominic) of Iva, SC, Ronald Glanowski of Anderson, SC, Frank Glanowski (Deborah) of Hobart, IN and Robert Glanowski (Marilyn) of Anderson, SC; grandchildren, Lauren Glanowski and Jason Glanowski (April); and great-granddaughter, Adlyn Glanowski.

The family will receive friends on Friday, December 4, 2020, from 10:30 am to noon at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral mass will follow at 1:00 pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Philip S. Gillespie officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

The family would like to thank the staff at NHC HealthCare and Caris Hospice for the excellent care they provided to Ms. Glanowski.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Caris Hospice, 129 Straight Drive, Anderson, SC 29625.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
10:30 - 12:00 PM
The McDougald Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The McDougald Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved