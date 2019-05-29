Services
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Thursday, May 30, 2019
12:30 PM
Agnes Bryant Lanier


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Agnes Bryant Lanier Obituary
Agnes Bryant Lanier

Anderson - Agnes Bryant Lanier, 96, of Anderson, SC passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Elbert Memorial Hospital, in Elberton, GA.

She was born on February 4, 1923, in Brevard, NC. Agnes worked part time for 40 years as a crossing guard for Whitehall Elementary School. She was a member of Trinity Springs Church of God.

She is survived by her son, Larry Lanier of Anderson, SC; two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and one sister.

The family will receive friends from 11am-12:30pm Thursday, May 30, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the chapel at 12:30pm Thursday with Rev. James Petty officiating. Entombment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Springs Church of God, 2110 E. River Street, Anderson, SC 29621.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 29, 2019
