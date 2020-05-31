Dr. Al Hollingsworth
Anderson - Dr. Al Hollingsworth passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at his residence. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by The McDougald Funeral Home.
WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.