Albert "Al" Arnett
Anderson - Albert Blair Arnett passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Born, May 9, 1938 in Dyersburg, TN, he was the son of the late Corliss Blair Arnett and Mary Francis Fowlkes Arnett.
Albert graduated from Jackson High School where he was a three sports star athlete. Although he played basketball and baseball at Ole Miss, he was an avid Tennessee Volunteer fan. He graduated from Lambuth University in 1962 and served in the United States Air Force Reserves and was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church.
Albert joined the Buick Motor Division, General Motors in 1962 and began a lifelong career in the automotive industry. He entered the retail automobile business in 1972 and served as VP and General Manager of Sitton Buick, in Greenville SC. In 1988, he purchased Sullivan Motor Company in Anderson, SC which started Arnett Buick-Pontiac-GMC. Among his many accomplishments he was elected the President of the South Carolina Automobile Dealers Association where he also served as a member of its Board of Directors, Regional Vice President and Treasurer. He was a member of the Anderson Rotary Club where he received the Paul Harris Fellow Award. He was on the Board of Directors of the Anderson County Development Partnership, Anderson College Board of Visitors, President of the Greater Greenville Automobile Dealers Association and a Board Member of the Blue Ridge Council.
In addition to being a successful businessman, Albert was a loving husband, father and good friend to many. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Hickman Arnett and their three sons and daughters-in-law, Blair (Ann), Blake (Lisa), and Wells (Kelli); four grandchildren, Chelsea, Peyton, Cooper and Reese; two step grandchildren, Blake (Stephanie) and Alena; and two step great-grandchildren, Keller and Caleb; as well as many life long friends.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 3:30pm in the chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home with Dr. Tony Smith officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 4124 Clemson Blvd Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621.
