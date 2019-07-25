|
Albert (Al) Daniel Baldwin
Anderson - Albert "Al" Daniel Baldwin, 60, of Anderson, South Carolina, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Al is the son of Geneva Baldwin and the late Albert Carlyle "Carl" Baldwin. He is survived by his childhood sweetheart and wife of 35 years, Virginia "Jennie" Baldwin, daughter Courtney Nicole "Nikki" Baldwin, son Daniel Carlyle Baldwin, mother Geneva Hutto Baldwin, brother Doug (Linda) Baldwin, and in-laws Bill (Wanda) Dobbins, Melissa (Dale) Dudley, and Laura (Willie) Murphy, along with many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Al was a graduate of Clemson University and a die-hard Tiger fan. He worked for AgSouth Farm Credit in Anderson for 33 years, most recently holding the title of Senior Vice President and Regional Business Development Manager. He was considered a loyal friend by his colleagues. Al loved mentoring young people through the SC New Beginning Young Farmer Programs Advisory board at Clemson University. He loved nature, bird-watching, fishing, and cooking with his kids.
Above all, Al was devoted to God, his wife, and his two children. He was a man of strong faith, believing in the power and strength of Jesus Christ's love and the peace that would await him after his passing.
Funeral services for Al will be held at Dukes Harley Funeral Home, Orangeburg, SC, at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 26, followed by a graveside service at Wesley Grove United Methodist Church in Cordova, SC where Al grew up and where he and Jennie were married. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Thursday, July 25 and from 10:00 to 11:00 AM Friday before the service at Dukes Harley Funeral Home. Honored to serve as pallbearers are Brody Buffington, Sam Case, Spencer Floyd, Cody Gasque, Lawsen Gregg, Todd Mahon, Kevin Renwick, and Terry Wyatt.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Little River Baptist Church for the Golden Rule Ramp Ministry, 1427 Murdock Rd., Honea Path, SC 29654.
A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at a later date in Anderson, SC.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 25, 2019