Foggie-Holloway's Funeral Home
1222 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
(864) 225-7329
Wake
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Foggie-Holloway's Funeral Home
1222 South Main Street
Anderson, SC
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Paul Baptist Church
Albert Groves, III

Anderson - Albert Groves, III, age 59, of 5108 Johnson Street Anderson passed February 22, 2019 In Newnan, GA. He was born in Anderson County and was the son of Albert Groves, Jr. and Marie Goodine Groves.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara Dacus Groves; one daughter, Bryanna Blackwell; one son, Albert Groves IV; two sisters, Julia Richardson & Mary Goodson; one brother, Larry Lee Groves and two grandchildren, Briley Nicole Blackwell & Kayden James Blackwell.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday 12:30 P.M. St. Paul Baptist Church burial will follow at M.J. Dolly Cooper Veteran Cemetery with Military Honors. Walk in wake will be Wednesday evening from 6:00-7:00 P.M. at Foggie-Holloway's Funeral Home. The family is at 312 strawberry Lane Anderson. Foggie-Holloway's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be made at :

www.hollowaysfuneralhome.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 27, 2019
