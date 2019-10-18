Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Albert Junior Saylors

Albert Junior Saylors Obituary
Albert Junior Saylors

Anderson - Albert Junior Saylors,79, of 100 Regency Circle, Anderson, SC, entered into eternal rest October 17, 2019 surrounded by family.

He was born in Anderson, SC, to Albert Lee Saylors and Alice A. Saylors. He was a retired industrial maintenance tech for Spring Industries and attended Grace Memorial Baptist Church of Anderson.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years Linda E. Saylors; brother, Edward C. Saylors of Star; sisters, Clara Lark of Star, Christine Kinley of Anderson and Betty Flowers of York. He was preceded in death by brothers, Ronald Earl Saylors, William Bo Saylors, and sisters, Shelby Jean Simmons and Nellie Saylors.

He was the proud father of Terry C. Saylors of Clinton, Tracy Gambrell and her husband Barry of Belton; grandchildren, Justin and Sophia Gambrell of Williamston, and Chris and Ashlin Gibson of Anderson.

He is also survived by four great grandchildren, Adriana Gibson, Adalynn Gambrell, Carter Gambrell, and Billy Gibson.

The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:30pm Sunday, October 20, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the chapel at 2:00pm with Rev. Mark Dickson officiating. Entombment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
