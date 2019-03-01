Albert Slaton



Townville - Albert Forris Slaton, age 97, of 330 Oakdale Road, Townville, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Cottingham Hospice House. Born in Oconee County on July 24, 1921, he was the son of the late Charley and Willie Alice Kinley Slaton. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family. For 68 years, he was the loving and devoted husband of Ellen Clark Slaton, who passed away on March 5, 2015. Albert served his country in the United States Navy for three years during the WWII era.



He is survived by a son, Steve Slaton of Townville; two daughters, Gail Hunnicutt and Judy Slaton, both of Townville; four grandchildren, Cristy Slaton Jablonski and husband, Stan, Michael Hunnicutt and wife Tara, Kimberly Slaton, and Jeffery Slaton; five great-grandchildren, Noah and Lucas Jablonski, Mason Lyons, Jordan and Esrael.



In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by six brothers and two sisters.



The funeral service to celebrate and honor the life of Albert Forris Slaton will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home with Rev. David Blizzard officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family is at the residence and will receive friends at The McDougald Funeral Home on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.



