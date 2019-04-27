|
Alberta Bruce Woodson
Anderson, SC - Alberta Bruce Woodson, 94, widow of W. Frank Woodson, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, at NHC of Anderson.
Born in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late Marshall V. and Flimalee Hall Bruce. She was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and the Soup Kitchen. Mrs. Woodson was a charter member of the Anderson County Woman's Club. She was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church and a charter member of the Victor Caudle Class.
Survivors include her son, Bruce F. Woodson and wife, Teresa; her daughter, Cathy W. White; granddaughter, Heather Woodson Sijon and husband, David; and two great-grandsons, Blayne and Gabriel Sijon.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Mike White.
A private family graveside will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to St. John's United Methodist Church, 515 South McDuffie Street, Anderson, SC 29624 or Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 285, Anderson, SC 29622.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 27, 2019