|
|
Alberta Cunningham Martin
Due West - Alberta Martin, 90, of 19 Gordon Street, widow of Johnny Martin Sr., died Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Abbeville Medical Center.
She was the daughter of Ginnie V. King and Jack Scott.
She is survived by four children, one step-daughter, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services are 3 pm Saturday at Springfield Baptist Church, Level Land, SC with burial in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 6-8 pm at Robinson-Walker Funeral Home and the body will be placed in the church Saturday at 2 pm.
The family is at the home.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 21, 2019