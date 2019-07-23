Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
For more information about
Alex Alexander
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Old Silver Brook Cemetery
Visitation
Following Services
Old Silver Brook Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Alex Alexander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alex Alexander

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alex Alexander Obituary
Alex Alexander

Anderson - Howell Nelson "Alex" Alexander, Jr. 57, passed away Monday, July 22, at Rainey Hospice House.

Born in Anderson, he was the son of Gayle Dickerson Alexander Hale and the late Howell Nelson Alexander, Sr. Alex was a devoted employee of Hill Electric, with 25 years of service as a purchasing agent. He also was an avid fisherman, who loved bass fishing on Lake Hartwell.

In addition to his mother, Alex is survived by a special cousin, Carla Whiten of Anderson; and his fur baby, Lucy Bell Alexander.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, July 24th, at Old Silver Brook Cemetery conducted by Dr. Jack Couch. The family will receive friends following the service.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Rainey Hospice House and Kindred Hospice of Anderson.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
Download Now