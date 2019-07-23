|
|
Alex Alexander
Anderson - Howell Nelson "Alex" Alexander, Jr. 57, passed away Monday, July 22, at Rainey Hospice House.
Born in Anderson, he was the son of Gayle Dickerson Alexander Hale and the late Howell Nelson Alexander, Sr. Alex was a devoted employee of Hill Electric, with 25 years of service as a purchasing agent. He also was an avid fisherman, who loved bass fishing on Lake Hartwell.
In addition to his mother, Alex is survived by a special cousin, Carla Whiten of Anderson; and his fur baby, Lucy Bell Alexander.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, July 24th, at Old Silver Brook Cemetery conducted by Dr. Jack Couch. The family will receive friends following the service.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Rainey Hospice House and Kindred Hospice of Anderson.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 23, 2019