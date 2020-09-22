Alexis Raftakis BrockAnderson - Alexis Raftakis Brock, 64, of Anderson, SC, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at Marchbanks Assisted Living & Memory Care. She was the widow of James Ray Brock. Alexis was born in Anderson to Mary Stathakis Raftakis and the late John James Raftakis.She graduated from T.L. Hanna High School in 1973 and attended Anderson College. Alexis was employed for many years at Big John's Luncheonette, Michelin Tire, and the Anderson Education Center. She was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Greenville, SC.Alexis is survived by her mother, Mary Raftakis; three sisters, Frances Rash, JoAnne Erwin (Mike) both of Anderson, and Cathy Poulos (Pete) of Chester, SC; 2 nephews, 5 nieces, and 5 great-nieces.In addition to her husband and father, she was preceded in death by her great-nephew, Miller Grover, and her brother-in-law, Alan Rash.A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 12:00 pm at New Silver Brook Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to All In for Miller, P.O. Box 2192, Evans, GA 30809.The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Marchbanks Assisted Living & Memory Care and Pathway Hospice for their care, love and support.