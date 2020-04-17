|
Alfred Allen "Fred" Ellison
Saint Johns, FL - Alfred Allen "Fred" Ellison, longtime Greenville resident, died peacefully in Westminister Woods on April 13, 2020.
He was a native of Anderson, and lived the majority of his life in Greenville, born on September 29, 1936.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Saint Johns) of 62 years, sons, Richard Mark Ellison of Little River, SC, and John Allen Ellison (Ann) of Greenville, and grandchild John Keys Ellison of Greenville. He is predeceased by his parents, William Roy Ellison and Catherine Tollison Ellison of Anderson, as well as a brother, William Roy Ellison junior, of Greenville.
During his business career, he held various positions, including President of Brandon Mills, President of Wangner Systems, as well working as at Mount Vernon Mills and Albany International. He held numerous leadership roles in the paper industry including the Papermakers Association of America (PIMA). In the latter portion of his career he enjoyed selling papermaking clothing to paper manufacturers in the south coastal region of the US.
Fred graduated from Clemson University in 1958. He was a longtime member of IPTAY and enjoyed supporting the Clemson Tigers.
Fred also served in the U.S. Naval Reserve.
He served on several business-related committees for both the Greenville Chamber of Commerce and Upstate business associations.
He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Greenville.
At an appropriate date to be determined, there will be a celebration of his life in Greenville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer's' Association () or First Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Washington Street, Greenville, SC 29601.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020