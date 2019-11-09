|
|
Alfred Davis
Anderson - Alfred Leroy Davis, 89, of Anderson, SC passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at his residence.
Born August 7, 1930 in Anderson, SC, Alfred was a son of the late Jeff Milford Davis and Jewell Cain Davis. He worked in textiles for over 47 years at the Equinox Mill where he retired. His Lord and family were very important to him. He was a member of Iva First Assembly of God.
Alfred is survived by his daughter, Helen Davis of Anderson, SC; brother, Ralph Davis of Anderson, SC; grandchildren, Samantha Carithers (Dean), Terry Dyar, Jerry Dyar (Tina), Tonya Davis and Jeffery Davis (Lisa); five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
In addition to his parents, Alfred was preceded in death by his wife Frances Louise Clinkscales Davis; son, Tony Leroy Davis; sister, Frances King; and brother, Jack Davis.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 6:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Monday, November 11 at 2:00 p.m. at Iva First Assembly of God with Rev. Charles Howell officiating. Interment will follow at South Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Flowers are optional, or memorials may be made to Iva First Assembly of God, 1205 Elberton Hwy., Iva, SC 29655.
WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019