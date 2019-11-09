Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfred Davis Obituary
Alfred Davis

Anderson - Alfred Leroy Davis, 89, of Anderson, SC passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at his residence.

Born August 7, 1930 in Anderson, SC, Alfred was a son of the late Jeff Milford Davis and Jewell Cain Davis. He worked in textiles for over 47 years at the Equinox Mill where he retired. His Lord and family were very important to him. He was a member of Iva First Assembly of God.

Alfred is survived by his daughter, Helen Davis of Anderson, SC; brother, Ralph Davis of Anderson, SC; grandchildren, Samantha Carithers (Dean), Terry Dyar, Jerry Dyar (Tina), Tonya Davis and Jeffery Davis (Lisa); five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

In addition to his parents, Alfred was preceded in death by his wife Frances Louise Clinkscales Davis; son, Tony Leroy Davis; sister, Frances King; and brother, Jack Davis.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 6:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Monday, November 11 at 2:00 p.m. at Iva First Assembly of God with Rev. Charles Howell officiating. Interment will follow at South Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Flowers are optional, or memorials may be made to Iva First Assembly of God, 1205 Elberton Hwy., Iva, SC 29655.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougald Funeral Home
Download Now