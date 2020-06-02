Alice A. Mullikin
Mrs. Alice A. Mullikin

Elberton, GA - Alice A. Mullikin, age 96, of Magnolia Estates Assisted Living, Elberton, GA. and a former longtime resident of Anderson, SC, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Mrs. Mullikin was the widow of the late Robert A. Mullikin of Anderson, SC. She is survived by one granddaughter, Tanya M. Dunsworth of Dunedin, FL and one grandson, Keith Mullikin of Tampa, FL. Also surviving Mrs. Mullikin are three great grandchildren, Maylene and Mary Alice Dunsworth of Dunedin, FL and K.C. Mullikin of Tampa, FL. Also surviving Mrs. Mullikin are a very special niece and nephew, Vivian and Tommy Rousey and a number of other nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Mullikin was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Richard L. Andrews of Tignall, Georgia.

She was preceded in death by her son, Russell Warren Mullikin and four brothers, Jamie, George, Monroe, and Wilton Andrews and five sisters, Ruby A. Hall, Allene A. Smith, EmmaLee A. Blackwell, Marie A. Myers, and Carrie A. Butler.

Mrs. Mullikin was a member of the Elberton Christian Church. During her residence in Anderson she was a member of the First Baptist Church of Anderson and the Blanche Holcombe Sunday School Class.

A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, at Beaverdam Baptist Church Cemetery, 1904 Beaverdam Road, Williamston, SC 29697.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Beaverdam Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 1904 Beaverdam Road, Williamston, SC 29697.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Graveside service
04:00 PM
Beaverdam Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
