Alice Bradberry
Alice Bradberry

Anderson, SC - Alice Alewine Bradberry, 82, widow of Jacky Sherman Bradberry, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020.

Born in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late Monroe and Nettie Hall Alewine. She was retired from BASF. Mrs. Bradberry was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church where she sang in the choir for many years.

She is survived by her son, Greg Bradberry (Donna); two grandchildren, Dale Maxwell (Lauren) and Brittany Griffin; two great grandchildren, Rawlin Maxwell and Jayda Griffin; sister, Sue Murphy; and a brother, Boyce "Bud" Alewine.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 31, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park conducted by Rev. Tom Turner.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 4124 Clemson Boulevard, Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
