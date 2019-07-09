|
|
Alice Cox
Belton - Alice Louise Cox, 79, of Belton, SC, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.
Born September 25, 1939 in Anderson Co., SC, Alice was the daughter of the late Dewey Cox and Jessie Brock Cox. Alice worked in textiles for over 30 years and retired from Blair Mill. She was a member of Dorchester Baptist Church.
Alice is survived by her brothers, Arthur David Cox and William Gary Cox, both of Belton, SC; niece, Amanda Mitchell; special nephew, Dale Cox; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her parents, Alice was preceded in death by her nephew, Donnie Cox.
There are no services planned at this time.
The family will be at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621, or to Dorchester Baptist Church, 134 Dorchester Rd., Belton, SC 29627.
WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 9, 2019