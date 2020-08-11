Alice Donnelly

Alice DonnellyAnderson - Alice Marie Barcalow Donnelly, 91, of Anderson, SC, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at her home.She was born on March 19, 1929 in West New York, NJ, to the late Ralph Cole Barcalow and Mary Smith Barcalow. She was the devoted wife of John Joseph Donnelly, Sr. until his death in 2010.Alice grew up in Hoboken, NJ and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She thoroughly enjoyed playing golf and bridge, and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.Mrs. Donnelly is survived by her son, Brian Donnelly (Debbie) of Powdersville, SC; daughters, Mary Alice Kelley (Steve) of Anderson, SC and Claire Trotter (Larry Trotter, Jr.) of Columbia, TN; 13 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jackie Donnelly; daughter Nancy O'Rourke; and grandson, James Patrick O'Rourke. She was also preceded in death by 12 brothers and sisters.Family and friends may pay their respects and sign the Guest Register on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm at The McDougald Funeral Home. A private funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Philip Gillespie officiating. Burial will follow in M.J. Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621 or St. Joseph Catholic School, 1200 Cornelia Rd., Anderson, SC 29621.