In Loving Memory
Alice Faye Jackson Wardlaw
09/30/1947 - 05/12/2009
Our Star in Heaven
We are sending a dove to heaven
With a parcel on its wings be careful
When you open it; it's full of beautiful things
Inside are a million kisses wrapped up in
A million hugs to say how much we miss you
And to send you all our love.
We hold you close within our heart's
And there you will remain to walk
With us throughout our life until
We meet again.
Love your children,
Anthony, Frances, Geneva,& Lutricia
And Grandchildren
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 12, 2019