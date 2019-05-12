Resources
Alice Faye Jackson Wardlaw

Alice Faye Jackson Wardlaw

09/30/1947 - 05/12/2009

Our Star in Heaven

We are sending a dove to heaven

With a parcel on its wings be careful

When you open it; it's full of beautiful things

Inside are a million kisses wrapped up in

A million hugs to say how much we miss you

And to send you all our love.

We hold you close within our heart's

And there you will remain to walk

With us throughout our life until

We meet again.

Love your children,

Anthony, Frances, Geneva,& Lutricia

And Grandchildren
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 12, 2019
