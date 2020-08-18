Alice Holcombe VaughnSummerville - Alice Holcombe Vaughn, 106, widow of the late John Vaughn, Sr., died Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Hallmark Healthcare in Summerville.Born December 31, 1913, in Laurens County to the late Jordon and Inez McCoy Holcombe, she was a short-order cook.She attended Dry Oak Assembly of God and later attended Cedar Shoals Baptist Church.Surviving are her sons, Bobby Holcombe (Rory) of Leesville, and Henry Vaughn (Mary) of Belton; her daughters, Mary Strawn of Summerville, and Mary E (Lib) Gambrell of Honea Path; 23 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by 3 sons, John Vaughn, Jr., James Vaughn, and Rodger Vaughn. 1 sister, Hattie Darby.Funeral services will be conducted Thursday at 11:00 AM from Cox Funeral Home Chapel with Jimmy Holliday officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Shoals Baptist Church Cemetery.The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends from 10:00 to 10:45 AM prior to the service at the funeral home.Cox Funeral Home is honored to serve the Vaughn family.