Alice Wham McMahan
Greenville, SC - On December 30, 2019, Alice Wham McMahan, dearly loved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend went home to be with Jesus at the age of 72. She was the daughter of the late Norman Wayne and Marguerite Smith Wham and the wife of the late John Jay McMahan.
She is survived by her daughter, Tiffany Earle Bryan (Matt); her grandchildren who were her "4 treasures," Everett, Belle, Madeline, and Elias; her brothers, Wayne, Smith, Charlie, and Lynn Wham.
A celebration of Alice's life will be held on Sunday, January 5, at 3 p.m. at E.I. School of Biblical Training, 700 North Parker Road, Greenville, SC 29609. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:30 until 2:45 p.m. A family committal will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Alice's memory to E.I. School of Biblical Training, 700 North Parker Road, Greenville, SC 29609.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020