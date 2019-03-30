|
Allen Charles Haynes
Williamston - Allen Charles Haynes, 71 of Williamston S.C. passed away Thursday March 28, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
Allen is survived by his son Shane Haynes (Brandy) and Chris Haynes (Stefany) granddaughters Abby, Caitlyn, & Alyssa, grandson Tony, brothers Pat Haynes, Mike Haynes, Randy Haynes (Mary) sisters Eleanor Lobosco, Frances League, Fay Harris (Larry), Linda Motes, special nephew Ron Nall (Karin), and many more nieces & nephews. Allen was preceded in death by his parents Wayne & Velma Haynes, brothers Jr. Haynes(Priscilla), Gerald Haynes (Rosa Lee).
Allen was a Godly man, a devoted father and grandfather,a loving uncle and friend to many and was always willing to help others in need.
A special thank you to Interim Hospice for their loving and caring support during Allen's final weeks. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made in Allen's honor to: Interim Healthcare Hospice 16 Hyland Rd. Greenville S.C. 29615
Per Allen's wishes there will be a private memorial for the family. The family will receive family & friends Saturday March 30, 2019 at the home @ 110 S. Academy St, Williamston from 4-6 pm
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 30, 2019