Allen J. Richey
- - Allen J. Richey,83, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Louise; his daughter Cheryl Bennett, his mother, father, step father and many siblings. Allen is survived by his son Jack Richey, daughter Dana (Hugh "Danny") Jewell, son Anthony Richey (Rebecca), his sister Peggy (Donnie), his brothers David and Bobby, eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
Allen was born on March 27, 1935 in Henrico, Virginia. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps at age 17 and proudly served for 21 years including two tours in Vietnam. Allen was passionate about his hobby of restoring antique cars and tractors. He enjoyed making memories with his family and friends, especially hanging out in the garage and hosting crab feasts. Allen was active citizen as a member of the Fredericksburg Masonic Lodge. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 3pm on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Redeemer Lutheran Church on Harrison Road in Fredericksburg, VA. A reception to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Allen's name may be made to the .
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 14, 2019