Alma Jean Jones
Anderson, SC - Alma Jean Shiflet Jones, widow of Jack H. Jones, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Linley Park Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Born in Hart County, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Luke and Effie Moore Shiflet. She was a member of John Wesley United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Sandra Brannon; grandson, Tommy Brannon and wife, Beth; and two great-granddaughters, Anna Lea Brannon and Elizabeth Dale Brannon. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Thomas Dale Brannon.
A family graveside service was held Saturday, March 16, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Linley Park Health and Rehabilitation Center for their dedicated care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to John Wesley United Methodist Church, 529 Stone Drive, Anderson, SC 29625.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 17, 2019