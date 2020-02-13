|
|
Alonzo Terry Jr.
Anderson - Alonzo C. "Lon" Terry, Jr, 93 of Anderson, SC passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Richard Campbell Veterans Nursing Home.
Born on June 7, 1926 in Greenwood, SC he was the son of the late Alonzo C. and Estelle D. Terry and the husband to Elizabeth (Lib) Terry. Lon was the owner of Terry Furniture, a member and elder of Young Memorial ARP Church and was a Veteran of the US Navy having served in WWII. He was also a plank owner of the Air Craft Carrier USS Bon Homme Richard and will be remembered for loving his family, who were his greatest joy.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son: Alonzo C. "Lonnie" Terry III (Nancy); daughters: Sherrill E. Terry, Kay Rhodes (Billy), and Beth Kyle (David); sister: Donna Duncan Sellars and her son Steve Duncan; grandchildren: Melanie (Paul), David (Susie), Owen (Lindsay), Matthew, Jonathan (Megan), Andrew (Katie), Emily, and Luke; 6 great grandchildren; and an array of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Young Memorial ARP Church and will be officiated by Dr. Robby Bell from Young Memorial Church and Chaplain Mike Linkins from Patriot Hospice. The family will receive friends following the service until 3:30pm.
Inurnment will take place at a later date at MJ Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Patriot Hospice and the staff at Richard Campbell Veterans Nursing Home, Unit 4.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Haven of Rest 219 W. Whitner St Anderson, SC 29624 or Young Memorial ARP Church 508 Boulevard Anderson SC 29621.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020