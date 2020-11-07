Alvin "Maggie" Barnett Clark
Seneca - Alvin "Maggie" Barnett Clark, 87, husband of 64 years to Bernice Ellen Lyle, of 123 Henry Avenue, Seneca, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
A native of Rock Hill, SC, Mr. Clark was the son of the late Jesse Alvin and Mary Barnett Clark. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in Korea. He was an avid baseball fan, and played for the Textile League for La France Industries, where he earned his nickname "Maggie". Mr. Clark was a member of the Methodist Men's Club and attended Union Grove Methodist in Indian Trail, NC and Blair Road Methodist in Mint Hill, NC. They resided in Mint Hill, NC for 48 years prior to returning to Seneca, SC. Mr. Clark is a current member of Ann Hope United Methodist Church, Seneca, SC.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Clark is survived by his daughters: Ivy Cartwright (Scott) of Fort Bragg, NC, Barbara Gay Nyberg (Steve) of York, SC, Kimbly Huffstetler (Rob) of Denver, NC and Mary Drake (Brian) of Indian Trail, NC; brother: Larry Clark (Martha) of Easley, SC; sisters: Laura Smith of Central, SC and Kathy Carpenter (Michael) of Williamston, SC; fifteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Clark was preceded in death by his brother: James Clark; and sister: Iris Watson.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Davenport Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Heritage Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM, Tuesday, prior to the service, at Davenport Funeral Home.
Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675.
The family is at their respective homes.