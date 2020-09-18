Alvin Brady
Elberton - Mr. Alvin Vernon Brady, 85, of Elberton, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020, at Piedmont Hospital, Athens.
Mr. Brady was born in Elberton on April 3, 1935, son of the late Grant Elijah and Hazel Attaway Brady. He graduated from Elbert County High School in 1954 and moved to Atlanta where he worked with the Atlanta Transit Company and later with Lockheed Aircraft in Marietta. Alvin served faithfully in the U.S. Army at Fort Eustis, VA and Wheeler Air Force Base in Honolulu, HI from 1956-1958, and was recalled in 1961 during the Berlin Conflict.
He was a faithful member of Calvary Presbyterian Church where he served as Elder on the Session. Mr. Brady was an active member of the Elberton Lions Club where he was awarded the 2016 and 2017 Lion of the Year Award.
Alvin retired from Lance, Inc in April, 1999 after thirty years of service as "The Cracker Man". After retirement, he enjoyed working at Ingles in Elberton. Alvin raised beef cattle, and he loved all sports, especially the Elbert County Blue Devils, the Georgia Bulldogs, and the Atlanta Braves. He was a loving family man who enjoyed family gatherings, loved his Lord, loved to talk, and was always willing to extend a helping hand to anyone in need.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Bettie Bundrick Brady of Elberton; one son, Chris Brady, one grandson, Christopher Grant Brady, and one granddaughter, Emily Grace Brady, all of Anderson, SC; brothers: Randall Brady and Phillip Brady, both of Elberton; sisters: Susan Mitcham of Villa Rica, GA and Phyllis Drake of Senoia, GA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Martha Ann Butler.
Funeral services celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, September 19, at 4 o'clock in the Memorial Chapel of Berry Funeral Home with Mr. Tommy Fields and the Rev. Bobby Baston officiating. Interment, with military honors, will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. Clete Brady, Keith Brady, Jeff Butler, Devin Drake, Craig Mercer, and Brad Burton will serve as pallbearers.
The family is at the residence, Hartwell Highway, and will receive friends at Berry Funeral Home from 3:00-3:45p.m. on Saturday prior to the service.
Flowers are accepted and contributions may be made in his memory to Calvary Presbyterian Church, PO Box 517, Elberton, GA 30635 or to the charity of one's choice
