|
|
Alvin Chapman Jr.
Alvin Chapman Jr., age 77, of 818 Glenwood Street passed Saturday at the AnMed Medical Health Center, he was born in Greenville County and was the son of the late Alvin Chapman Sr., and Bertha Williams Chapman. He was a member of Holly Spring Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife Dora Chapman of the home one daughter Patricia (Joe)Earl of Belton S.C., sisters Elizabeth Goldsmith of Indianapolis and Ada Lee Williams of Greenville S.C., 4 grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Saturday 12:00 noon at Cedar Grove Baptist Church burial will follow at Holly Spring Baptist Church Cemetery Chapman. Visitation will be held Friday 7:00-7:30P.M. at the funeral home. Holloway's Funeral Home is in charge. The family is at the home. Condolences can be made at http://www.hollowaysfuneralhome.com. Holloway's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019