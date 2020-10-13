Alvin Duane Swanson
Anderson - Alvin Duane Johnson, was born April 21, 1943 in Chicago, IL, and was the son of the late Harlan Duane and Isabelle Janet Sayles Swanson.
Al grew up in Niles, MI, and graduated from Niles High School. He received a Bachelors in Accounting and a Masters in Business Administration from Michigan State University in East Lansing, MI. He was a member of the Beta Alpha Psi National Accounting Fraternity. He was a CPA and CMA, working in both public and corporate firms as a controller and Chief Financial Officer. He was a member of the National Accounting Association and the Institute of Management Accounts for over 25 years winning many awards. He mentored many youth through the SCORE organization that prepared students for careers in business and accounting.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 56 years, Judy Kay Peters Swanson, son Todd Alan Swanson (Donna) of Granite Falls, NC and daughter Nichelle Marie Swanson Rinkliff (John) of Greenville, SC. Also, his 7 grandchildren Hannah Swanson Robertson (Stephen) of Charlotte, NC, Abby Rinkliff, Zachary Rinkliff, Katie Beth Rinkliff and Rebecca Rinkliff all of Greenville, SC, Andrew Swanson US Navy aboard Atomic Submarine USS Vermont, and Sarah Swanson of Granite Falls, NC. Also, a brother, Bruce Swanson (Linda) of Pensacola, FL.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Gary Swanson.
He was active his entire life in the United Methodist Church and service in many capacities as Financial Secretary, Treasurer, Trustee and other areas. He was President, Treasurer and other offices through the years in United Methodist Men. For many years, he and his wife served as youth group leaders, Sunday School teachers, and where needed in the body of Christ. After his "Walk to Emmaus", he served in the local community on future walks.
He was a devoted family may who shepherded his wife through a ten year battle with ulcerative colitis while caring for their two young children after work each night. As his children grew and had families of their own, he excelled as a grandparent. He never wanted to miss a swim meet, band concert, tai kwon do tournament, or any event he could cheer on his beloved grandkids. His seven grandchildren lovingly called him "The Pizza Man" because he was famous for his homemade pizza and the kids loved to get to "help" Papa make it at every family gathering.
He was an avid John Wayne fan and collected many memorabilia, 100+ movies, etc. He loved watching all western movies. He also loved football, especially his Michigan State Spartans and Clemson Tigers!
After a 15 year battle with Alzheimer's and a 7 year fight with Parkinson's, Al passed away at the Rainey Hospice House on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. He will be greatly missed, but his family and friends rejoice over a life well lived, serving God and serving others. Today he stands whole and healed, no more pain or suffering, reunited with loved ones, and face to face with his Savior.
A drive thru visitation will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 2:00-3:00 pm at Trinity United Methodist Church, under the portico entering off of Anderson Ave. The funeral service will follow at 3:30 pm with Rev. Roy Mitchell officiating. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be made in honor of Al to the South Carolina Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association
, 4124 Clemson Blvd., Ste. L, Anderson, SC 29621, Trinity United Methodist Church, 1809 N. Main St., Anderson, SC 29621, or Hospice of the Upstate (Rainey Hospice House), 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621.