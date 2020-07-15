Alvin Kenneth "Ken" Hayden
Belton - Alvin Kenneth "Ken" Hayden, 83, widower of the late Margaret Sue Crumpton Hayden, resident of Edgewood Dr., died Monday July 13, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House surrounded by his loving family.
Born September 19, 1936 in Marietta to the late Alvin and Magaleen Kesler Hayden. He graduated from Palmetto High School and worked many years as a loom fixer. He retired from Liberty Life Insurance Company.
A faithful member of Belton Church of God, he was a former Sunday School Superintendent, and taught the Men's Bible Class for many years.
Surviving are his daughters, Cindy Wright and husband Pete, Kaye Lollis all of Belton, and Angie McClure of Earl, NC; his grandchildren, Chris Stone, Ryan Wright (Jamie), Blake McClure (Heidi), Jana Wright (Gris), Krista Kirby (Brandon), Trevor Lollis (Mandy), Cameron Thomas (Gabriel), and Bryson Lollis (Brook); 10 great grandchildren; his brother Billy Hayden (Margaret) ; his sisters, Carolyn Locke, and Margaret Hayden. He was predeceased by a brother, Marvin Hayden, and his sisters, Doris Gregory, and Sarah Lindsay.
Funeral services will be conducted Thursday at 2:00 PM from Belton Church of God with Rev. Norman Black and Rev. Gabriel Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at the Garden of Memories.
The family is at the home and will receive friends Thursday from 12 until 1:45 PM at the Church prior to the service.
Active Pallbearers will be Marvin Bishop, Jeff Bishop, Kyle Lindsay, Greg Hayden, and Michael Morgan. Honorary Pallbearers are Don and Jo Banister, Roger and Glenda Callaham, and Sonja Hughes.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to Belton Church of God Sanctuary Remolding Fund, 313 N Main St. Belton, SC 29627 or www.beltonchurchofgod.com
.
Cox Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hayden family.www.coxfuneralhome1882.com
.