Amanda Patterson WilsonColumbus, Ohio - Beloved Amanda Katherine (Patterson) Wilson left us on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Our sweet angel was born in Portland, Oregon on January 15, 1986. The Lord is her Shepherd, she shall not want. Her entire loving family will dearly miss her positive love of life. She was born to Paul and Brenda Patterson of Belton, SC. She is survived by her daughter, Emily Grace Wilson of Grandview Heights, OH; brother, Joshua David (Deb) Patterson and their son, Hudson Patterson, Charlotte, NC; and her loving fiance, Tommy Copeland, Marengo, OH. They had a loving family wedding planned later this year; and numerous other family and dear friends. Amanda held various administrative positions in Columbus over the years and was entrepreneurial with running her own small businesses. With her bright smile, caring heart and many social skills, she had shown her love for others by attempting any responsibility given to her. An outgoing spirit with a hearty laugh lifted up any room she was in. Her abilities/hobbies included: anything at all to love and support Emily's activities, outdoor activities, camping, writing, yoga classes, fostering dogs and training them and practicing her artistic talents. Most of all, she enjoyed being with friends. She became a Christian at age 12 and clearly, God's loving arms are wrapped around her now. Her family grieves greatly at losing such a beautiful person. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 31, at New Covenant Presbyterian Church in Anderson. A private family burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. She is in Heaven now and we look forward to the day we can have a joyous reunion with her and embrace her. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.Sullivan-King Mortuary